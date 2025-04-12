New Report Warriors Potentially Targeting $251 Million Star
The Phoenix Suns had arguably the most disappointing season of any team in the NBA, failing to make the play-in despite Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal on the roster.
The Suns could overhaul their roster in the summer, though Beal's contract could make things difficult. He's owed $53 million next season and has a player option for $51 million in 2026-27. His deal also includes a no-trade clause.
According to John Gambadoro of Burns and Gambo, the Suns could explore buying out Beal's contract. Should that happen, Gambadoro said that the Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets, San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors could show interest.
Gambadoro said he spoke to somebody in the NBA, "somebody in the know," who mentioned those teams as potential suitors for him if Beal is bought out.
Gambadoro noted that the Suns should explore trade options for Beal before considering a buyout. Miami and Denver were emphasized as the top two suitors for Beal, "but also keep your eye on Golden State and maybe the Spurs, depending on the next coach."
Phoenix reportedly tried to find a trade for Beal in February ahead of the NBA trade deadline, but nothing materialized.
Beal averaged 17 points per game on 49% shooting and 38% from three on the season.
The Warriors have already committed over $138 million to Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green for next season and have a decision to make on restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga.