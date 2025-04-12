New Report Warriors Potentially Targeting $251 Million Star

The Heat, Nuggets, Spurs and Warriors are teams who could show interest in Bradley Beal, when the Suns buyout his max contract, per @Gambo987 (https://t.co/fJt3JCbFUm).



Beal is now viewed as a mid-level exception type of player around the NBA, as it relates to his next deal. pic.twitter.com/6EzkXyaqIC