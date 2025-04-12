Jimmy Butler Makes NBA History in Warriors vs Trail Blazers
With just two games remaining in the regular season, the Golden State Warriors went into a huge matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night with significant playoff implications on the line.
Thankfully, the Warriors took care of business.
The Warriors marched into Portland and dominated the Trail Blazers in a 103-86 win, primarily led by Jimmy Butler.
The six-time NBA All-Star dropped 24 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and zero turnovers on 6-10 shooting from the field, 1-2 from beyond the arc, and a perfect 11-11 from the free-throw line, becoming the first player in NBA history to reach these numbers in a game in under 30 minutes played, per Stathead.
In 29 games since the Warriors traded for Butler, the star forward is averaging 17.5 points, 5.8 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per contest, but his impact goes well beyond the box score. Butler has not been the scorer that he was in past years, but that is because the Warriors do not need him to be.
Butler has done everything the Warriors need from him, becoming a do-it-all star alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green. With Butler and Curry both on the court, the Warriors are an incredible 22-4, cementing themselves as championship contenders this season.
Many people doubted the Warriors' acquisition of the 35-year-old star, especially after his dramatic exit from the Heat, but Butler has been a huge addition in Golden State and has helped Curry revive his game.
The Warriors now move on to face the LA Clippers in their regular-season finale on Sunday.