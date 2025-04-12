Steph Curry Makes Bold Statement For Warriors-Clippers Game
The NBA playoffs are still a few days away...but Sunday's regular season finale between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers will be a preview of what's to come.
With the NBA's play-in tournament set to begin on Tuesday night, both the Warriors and Clippers hope to not be participating until the playoffs begin next Saturday.
Heading into their Sunday afternoon showdown, the Warriors sit in the sixth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference, while the Clippers are a game ahead of Curry and co. in fifth place and are tied (albeit behind via tiebreakers) with the fourth place Denver Nuggets.
Both the Warriors and Clippers can finish anywhere from fourth to seventh in the conference with Sunday's winner being locked into a top six spot, while the loser needs the Minnesota Timberwolves to lose to the lowly Utah Jazz in order to remain out of the play-in.
Needless to say Sunday's contest comes with major playoff implications, something Warriors star guard, Steph Curry believes will come with the vibes of a game 7.
Despite being toward the end of his 16th season in the NBA, Curry remains one of the most prolific scorers in the league, averaging 24.4 points per game while adding 6.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.
The Warriors and Clippers' massive regular season finale is set to tip-off from the Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. EST.