New Rotation Change Being Considered in Warriors-Rockets Game 2
The Houston Rockets had one of their best seasons in a decade to finish the year as the second seed in the Western Conference, and yet, it wasn't enough to defeat the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the playoffs.
While Houston is looking for answers on how to solve the Warriors, head coach Ime Udoka hasn't ruled out the idea of changing up their rotation, which could include players like Aaron Holiday and Jeff Green.
"Yeah, we were considering it last game," Udoka admitted. "That unit in the third quarter was running well, and so we went with them, stuck with them, but Aaron's played well against them. Obviously, not just the shooting, his physicality and aggressiveness on defense helps as well. And so yeah, we're not just tied down to our guys."
If the Houston Rockets can't figure out a way to take down the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 at home, one would have to imagine that their chances of winning the series goes drastically down. Surviving a 2-0 deficit is not impossible, but losing both games at home is typically a death sentence.
The Golden State Warriors have historically dominated the Houston Rockets. If there were any year to change that, it would be now. Whether or not the young Rockets are ready for that challenge, though, remains to be seen.
The Warriors and Rockets face off on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. EST.
