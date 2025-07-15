New Update on Jonathan Kuminga's Situation With Warriors
After the Golden State Warriors were eliminated in the 2025 Western Conference Semifinals by the Minnesota Timberwolves, it was clear that the Warriors would need to take on Jonathan Kuminga in the offseason.
Kuminga blossomed as superstar Steph Curry was sidelined with a hamstring injury that he suffered in the first game of the series. He averaged 15.3 points per game on 48.4% from the field and 40% from three-point range, but had 20 points or more in the last three games of the series, including a 30-point performance in Game 5.
Kuminga does have his faults, however, including defensive intensity, inconsistent shooting, and difficulty playing within a system. The physical attributes are there, but his diminished playing time under Steve Kerr stems from his inability to play within the Warriors' style of basketball.
Now, Kuminga is a restricted free agent with no resolution in sight, but rumors and reports are circulating throughout the league.
Hoops Hype's Michael Scotto appeared on SacTown Sports 1140 to reveal some new information regarding multiple teams that could be involved with the Warriors for Kuminga.
"If the market doesn’t dictate what he wants, ultimately, you can use that trade kicker to get back some of that money you feel like you may not be able to get at this point in the market given the teams that just don’t have a lot of cap space. And with him, you’d have to be doing a sign-and-trade deal," Scotto said.
"I know some people have mentioned Brooklyn. I don’t see that ultimately from my sources. So, I think that narrows it down a bit. Big picture, there’s been talk about you guys in Sacramento for sure, but I also think if that’s going to happen, there’s got to be a moving of parts here, whether it’s a Malik Monk to DeMar DeRozan, even if it’s not to go somewhere like a three-team deal.
"So, there’s a lot of variables to whether Jonathan Kuminga can go to Sacramento or anywhere. So ultimately there is a decent chance that he could stay in Golden State, get a deal that you can potentially look to flip going into the February trade deadline or possibly even a little bit before that," he continued.
The Warriors are still in the market for a big man, and Kuminga is their next moving piece of their puzzle in the 2025 offseason, so a resolution could come later, rather than sooner.
