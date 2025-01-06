New Warriors Trade Rumors After Jimmy Butler Report
As the Golden State Warriors attempt to remain competitive in the final years of Steph Curry’s superstardom, several potential trade targets have come and gone. Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler was the latest star player linked to Golden State, but The Athletic has since reported it’s unlikely the Warriors deal for him.
With Curry and the rest of Golden State’s most valued members reportedly not pushing for a Butler deal, the Warriors are unlikely to make one. Amid this latest report on Golden State’s lack of interest in Butler, new trade rumors have surfaced about who the 2022 NBA champions could actually go after before the deadline.
Per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Warriors have interest in Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith, and are monitoring the trade scene to see if he may becoming available.
Via Siegel: “The Warriors, sources said, have shown interest in Nesmith and are monitoring the 25-year-old's status with the Pacers leading up to the trade deadline.”
Nesmith is in his fifth NBA season, but has appeared in just six games this year due to injury.
Via Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star on January 4: “Asked Carlisle for an update on Aaron Nesmith. He said he's been getting some five-on-five work. Said the reconditioning will take some time just because of how much time he's missed.”
It will be interesting to see what Golden State does and does not do before the trade deadline.
