New York Knicks Make Roster Move After Warriors Loss
The Golden State Warriors handily took down the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, led by a 28-point outburst from superstar guard Steph Curry.
The Knicks are now 3-3 in their last six games heading into a huge matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. New York has announced a roster move between the two games against the star-studded Pacific Division squads.
The Knicks have assigned Pacome Dadiet and Tyler Kolek to their G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks.
Dadiet, 19, was the 25th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft but has not gotten much opportunity to shine in the Big Apple. In 14 appearances in New York, Dadiet is averaging just 1.9 points and one rebound.
But, in the G League, Dadiet has gotten more run. Through six regular season games in Westchester, Dadiet is averaging 13.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.
Kolek, 23, was the 34th overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft and has also been underperforming since entering the league. In 29 appearances in New York, Kolek is averaging 1.8 points per game, but like Dadiet, has looked better in Westchester.
In four regular-season games in the G League, Kolek is averaging 18.0 points and 10.0 assists per contest, looking more like his dominant self that scouts saw while he shined at Marquette.
The Knicks have underwhelming young talent, so getting guys like Dadiet and Kolek as much run as possible should be their priority.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball