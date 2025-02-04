Newly Acquired Warriors Player Reportedly on Trading Block
On December 16, 2025, the Golden State Warriors officially traded for Dennis Schroder. It seemed like the Warriors finally found the guard they were looking for to play alongside Steph Curry, but that notion seems to have changed in less than two months.
According to NBA insider Marc Spears, the Golden State Warriors have already reportedly made Dennis Schroder available for trade.
"The wish list is Jimmy [Butler], and Vucevic, and Myles Turner. What helps them a little bit tomorrow is Dennis Schroder is now available for trade," Spears said on ESPN. "He has $13 million and now they can add him into a deal. They're trying, they're trying, they're trying, but at some point, either they or somebody else is gonna have to blink."
Even though Schroder may be available for trade, that doesn't necessarily guarantee that the Warriors will trade him. If the right package comes along though, one could certainly imagine that no one is off the table besides Steph Curry. Regardless, Schroder is no stranger to getting traded.
“At the end of the day, your salary is still the same,” Schröder said to NBC Sports Bay Area in an exclusive interview on Monday night. “You go to a different city, of course, but at the end of the day, that’s not a real problem. That’s a luxury problem."
The NBA Trade Deadline is less than 48 hours away. It's going to be a crucial and stressful moment for Golden State Warriors fans.
