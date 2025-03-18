Nuggets Change Starting Lineup Due to Injury vs Warriors
The Denver Nuggets have a tall task ahead of them, facing the red-hot Golden State Warriors on the road on Monday night.
As the Warriors ride a seven-game winning streak into Monday's matchup, the Nuggets are crumbling. Not only have the Nuggets lost three of their last five games, but Denver will be severely shorthanded in Golden State on Monday.
The Nuggets have ruled out Nikola Jokic due to a right elbow contusion and left ankle impingement, and co-star Jamal Murray will join him on the sideline due to a right ankle sprain.
With both Jokic and Murray sidelined, the Nuggets are forced to throw together an entirely new starting lineup against the Warriors.
The Nuggets are starting Russell Westbrook, Peyton Watson, Hunter Tyson, Michael Porter Jr., and Aaron Gordon against the Warriors. Golden State has announced their starting five of Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody, Draymond Green, and Quinten Post, as one team has a clear advantage on Monday night.
Monday night will mark the first time this season the Nuggets have had to play without both Jokic and Murray, so guys like Westbrook, Porter Jr., and Aaron Gordon will have to step up offensively.
The Nuggets were already going to have their hands full against Curry and the Warriors, but now playing without the three-time NBA MVP and his star sidekick, Denver will be in serious trouble.
