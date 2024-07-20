Orlando Magic Announce Signing of Former Golden State Warriors Player
The Golden State Warriors had a very quiet trade deadline last season. While many expected the Warriors to make a big move, their only trade was a minor one, as it sent veteran guard Cory Joseph to the Indiana Pacers for a second round pick. Joseph was waived by Indiana and never picked up again last season.
In an official announcement on Friday, the Orlando Magic shared they had signed Joseph, stating the following:
"The Orlando Magic have signed free agent guard Cory Joseph, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed. Joseph (6’3”, 200, 8/20/91) played in 26 regular season games last season with Golden State, averaging 2.4 ppg., 1.6 apg. and 1.2 rpg. in 11.4 minpg. On Feb. 8, he was traded to Indiana, then subsequently waived by the Pacers."
While Joseph did not play a lot for Golden State, star point guard Steph Curry spoke highly of him after he was dealt, telling reporters, "Sucks losing Cory. If anybody knows Cory Joseph and his personality, his presence. He’s the ultimate professional. He brings just a great spirit in the locker room, helping the young guys. He’s been around, he knows how to play."
Curry added in February, "That type of guy is a connector and we’re gonna miss him for sure. That was obviously a tough one. I understand the business of the game and the money and all that, but we’re gonna miss him for sure."
