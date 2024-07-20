Inside The Warriors

Orlando Magic Announce Signing of Former Golden State Warriors Player

The Orlando Magic have announced the NBA free agent signing of a recent Warriors player

Joey Linn

Dec 6, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; The Golden State Warriors bench celebrates after a dunk by forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center.
Dec 6, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; The Golden State Warriors bench celebrates after a dunk by forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. / Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors had a very quiet trade deadline last season. While many expected the Warriors to make a big move, their only trade was a minor one, as it sent veteran guard Cory Joseph to the Indiana Pacers for a second round pick. Joseph was waived by Indiana and never picked up again last season.

In an official announcement on Friday, the Orlando Magic shared they had signed Joseph, stating the following:

"The Orlando Magic have signed free agent guard Cory Joseph, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed. Joseph (6’3”, 200, 8/20/91) played in 26 regular season games last season with Golden State, averaging 2.4 ppg., 1.6 apg. and 1.2 rpg. in 11.4 minpg. On Feb. 8, he was traded to Indiana, then subsequently waived by the Pacers."

While Joseph did not play a lot for Golden State, star point guard Steph Curry spoke highly of him after he was dealt, telling reporters, "Sucks losing Cory. If anybody knows Cory Joseph and his personality, his presence. He’s the ultimate professional. He brings just a great spirit in the locker room, helping the young guys. He’s been around, he knows how to play."

Curry added in February, "That type of guy is a connector and we’re gonna miss him for sure. That was obviously a tough one. I understand the business of the game and the money and all that, but we’re gonna miss him for sure."

Related Articles

Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement

Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed

Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News