Pacers' Aaron Nesmith Joins Steph Curry On NBA List After Game 1 vs Knicks
The NBA Conference Finals are underway, with Game 1 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves concluding Tuesday night in a Thunder win. Wednesday marks the beginning of the Eastern Conference Finals, with the New York Knicks hosting the Indiana Pacers. A rematch from the 2024 Playoffs, Game 1 was arguably the best game of the playoffs.
With 58.1 seconds remaining in the game, the Knicks were up nine points, but the Pacers simply didn't give up. After some clutch plays by Tyrese Haliburton and Aaron Nesmith, the Pacers tied the game at the buzzer to send it to overtime, eventually taking the 138-135 win. A standout performance from Nesmith, he joined one of the NBA's greats in the process, on an exclusive list.
Nesmith connected on six three-pointers in the fourth quarter, becoming just the sixth player in NBA history to do so in the postseason. That list includes Bojan Bogdanovic, Devin Booker, Damian Lillard, Michael Porter Jr, and Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry. Nesmith might not be the flashiest name in the NBA, but he made the difference on Wednesday night.
He finished the game with 30 points, connecting on eight of his nine attempts from beyond the arc. While it's typically a dynamic between Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, Nesmith rose to the occasion to deliver an upset victory for Indiana.
While a strong performance, the Pacers will hope they can get consistent shooting from him the remainder of the series, and put themselves in a position to make the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000, when they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers.
