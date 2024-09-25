Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Sign Golden State Warriors NBA Free Agent
NBA training camps are beginning in the next week, with preseason games soon to follow. Many teams have finalized their camp rosters, but some are still adding on the margins.
23-year-old guard Lester Quinones has spent the first two seasons of his NBA career with the Golden State Warriors. Appearing in 41 NBA games, Quinones has averaged 4.2 points in 10.0 minutes per game.
Quinones has been great in the G League the last two seasons. In 33 regular season G League games across two seasons, Quinones has averaged 21.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on 44.8 percent from the field.
On Wednesday it was announced by Shams Charania of The Athletic that Quinones had signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Via Charania: “Free agent G Lester Quinones has agreed to a two-way NBA deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell @TheAthletic. Quinones averaged 4.2 points in 10.1 minutes over 41 games for the Warriors over last two seasons and will now compete for a roster spot for 76ers.”
Quinones was on a two-way deal with Golden State for much of last season, but was converted to a standard contract in February.
Rather than signing an available free agent, the Warriors filled their open standard roster spot with Quinones after some solid NBA appearances from the young guard.
With some intriguing upside, Quinones is a nice addition for Philadelphia on a two-way deal.
