Rare Video of Young Steph Curry With Legendary NBA Player

Earlier this week, Inside the Warriors posted a photo of a young Steph Curry with legendary NBA player Mugsy Bogues. It looks like more footage has been uncovered, this time a video of the two together.

This video is actually from an entirely different situation than the previous photo. In the photo, Bogues was on the Raptors and it looked like it was from the year 2000. In this video, Bogues has his Hornets gear on, so it's definitely from an earlier time period. It again shows the unique relationship Steph Curry had with the NBA, as he was being taken through an NBA locker room at a very young age. He was able to learn, take in the knowledge, and see things in a way that very few NBA players could ever do.

If there's one player in the NBA who could make Mugsy Bogues proud, it's Stephen Curry. In Bogues' time, he embodied the shorter underdog, being the smallest player to ever play in the NBA at the height of 5'3". Curry has become that new symbol of being the shorter underdog. While Curry is 6'2", he looks incredibly unassuming. It's why children and so many people gravitated towards him during the earlier phase of his career, because Curry didn't look like an athletic freak. Steph Curry doesn't jump the highest or have the biggest muscles, he embodies someone who found a way to work incredibly hard to be the absolute best at something.

