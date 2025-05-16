Longtime Warriors Player Wants to Re-Sign With Team
The Golden State Warriors have a massive offseason ahead after another tough playoff exit in 2025. The Warriors are expected to make major changes after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Semifinals in five games.
Golden State has nine potential free agents this offseason, which begs the question: who will return? The goal for the organization has been to maximize the final years of Stephen Curry's Hall-of-Fame career, and they took a major step after trading for Jimmy Butler in February. However, Butler couldn't lead the rest of the roster with Curry injured in round two.
One player in Golden State is adamant about returning. Warriors center Kevon Looney expressed a desire to stay with the only team he's played for. The 29-year-old is an unrestricted free agent this summer.
“I hope the feeling is mutual," Looney said. "They expressed [interest in his return], but it’s the NBA. There’s a lot of time until free agency starts. Let’s see what happens.”
Looney averaged 4.5 points and 6.1 rebounds in 15 minutes per game. He's been with the team since the 2015-16 season and made his mark during the Warriors' championship run in 2022. At his peak, the UCLA product averaged 7.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists during the 2022-23 season.
Golden State's 2015 first-round pick has had an impact on the organization and has won multiple championships alongside Curry and Draymond Green, but his time as a Warrior may be up. Time will tell this offseason.
Related Articles
New Report on Jonathan Kuminga's Relationship With Warriors
New Report on Lakers and Warriors Targeting Same Center