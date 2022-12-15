Report: Steph Curry to Miss Multiple Weeks With Shoulder Injury

In a recent report from ESPN's Kendra Andrews, it was revealed that Steph Curry's MRI has not yet taken place, but the current sense around the organization is that the superstar point guard will miss weeks as opposed to months.

"Steph should be getting that MRI sometime in the next few hours," Andrews said. "Right now the Warriors are just trying to remain optimistic while they wait for those scans. There is a feeling that this isn't going to be a months long, or more doubtfully season ending injury. They're hoping that it's just a weeks long, or maybe a couple weeks long injury. But again, until they get those MRI scans back, there's not much more information they can move on."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi followed this report with a more concrete timeline, saying Steph Curry is expected to miss "a few weeks" with his left shoulder injury.

While a multi-week absence would undoubtedly hurt the Warriors, it is certainly not the worst-case scenario either. The team will know more once those MRI results become available, but according to Kendra Andrews and Adrian Wojnarowski, the current feeling is that this will be a matter of weeks rather than months before Curry is able to return.

At 14-15, the Warriors cannot afford to slip much further in the Western Conference standings. Steph Curry's incredible play has kept them afloat this season, but others will now be forced to step up if the star point guard misses an extended period of time.

