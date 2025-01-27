Saquon Barkley's Steph Curry Celebration During Eagles-Commanders Goes Viral
While the NBA ramps up toward All-Star weekend and the trade deadline, the NFL is in the middle of a dramatic playoffs with the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders all fighting for a spot in the Super Bowl.
On Sunday afternoon, the Eagles punched their ticket to The Big One with a dominant 55-23 win over the Commanders.
The Eagles were led by superstar running back Saquon Barkley, who had an NFC Championship performance that only Saquon can have. Barkley ran for 118 yards and 3 touchdowns, including an absurd 60-yard score to open the game.
Barkley continues to dominate the playoffs, averaging 147 rushing yards through three games with 5 total touchdowns. Barkley's final touchdown against Washington was a complete dagger, extending their lead to 25 points with just 8 minutes remaining.
Barkley knew that his third score finished the job, showing he put the Commanders to sleep by pulling out the iconic "night night" celebration coined by Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry. Both the NFL and NBA worlds have gone crazy about Barkley showing love to Curry with the celebration.
Via Bleacher Report: "Saquon hit the Commanders with Steph’s 'night night' celly"
Via Hoop Central: "Saquon Barkley with the Steph Curry 'night night' celebration."
Via The Athletic: "NIGHT NIGHT"
Curry's star teammate, Draymond Green, also got in on the action to give props to Barkley and his "night night" celebration.
Via Draymond Green: "Saquon with the Night Night! Tough"
Barkley and the Eagles now head to the Super Bowl after putting the Commanders to sleep, facing either the Bills or Chiefs on February 9th.
