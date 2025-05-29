Inside The Warriors

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Joins Steph Curry, LeBron James in NBA History

OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made a very exclusive list after making the NBA Finals

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) celebrates with Magic Johnson West Conference Finals MVP trophy after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five to win the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder have just completed their phenomenal 68-14 regular season by solidifying a trip to the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2012 season when Kevin Durant led the team.

Oklahoma finished their Western Conference Finals series against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 30-point blowout, ending in a final score of 124-94. The team was once again led by the MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who totaled 34 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists on 56/50/100 shooting splits.

By securing a trip to the Finals, Shai has joined the ranks of Steph Curry, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant as the only players in the last 20 years to reach the Finals in the same year as winning the MVP. Further solidifying his case as the face of the NBA by joining some of the most prestigious names in the sport.

Shai had put the team on his back this entire playoffs, but had done so in the regular season when his number two option, Chet Holmgren, went out with an injury for nearly two months of the season. Shai was able to push his team to the league's best record and secure home court throughout the playoffs and now into the Finals.

Shai will only look to continue his ongoing trend and deliver MVP caliber performances in the next series against the winners of the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and SGA will take the court again next Thursday in the NBA Finals

