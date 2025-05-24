NBA Trade Idea Has Klay Thompson Reunite With Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are one of the most accomplished dynasties in NBA history, having won four NBA Championships since Steve Kerr took over as head coach in 2014. While the team was built around MVP and likely first ballot Hall of Famer Steph Curry, he wasn't the only piece to the puzzle.
The other half of the Splash Brothers, Klay Thompson, broke up the Warriors' core trio last offseason when he declined a contract extension from Golden State to join the Dallas Mavericks. However, the situation there has changed drastically following Luka Doncic's departure, and the roster will likely shift to a younger focus with Cooper Flagg on the way.
Therefore, a trade proposal from ClutchPoints' Jedd Pagaduan could make sense for both sides, and would reunite Thompson back in the Bay.
Golden State Warriors receive: Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks receive: Moses Moody and Gui Santos
For Dallas, they'd get two rotation-caliber players who are both under the age of 24, which would match up well with their timeline. Additionally, Moody was stellar for Golden State on both sides of the ball late in the season before the playoffs, as he could be a big piece if he can turn it around after his offseason surgery.
As for Golden State, they bring back a key member of their dynasty in exchange for two younger rotation pieces. Especially if the Warriors plan to go all in next season, Thompson will bring that experience and clutch shooting they need. If they roll out lineups featuring Curry, Thompson, and Buddy Hield, they'll be a tough team to defend.
