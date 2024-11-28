Star Player Ruled OUT During Warriors-Thunder
The Golden State Warriors are looking to snap a two game losing streak on Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Attempting to do so without Steph Curry, the Warriors ruled out their star point guard earlier on Wednesday.
While it seems like this could just be a one game absence for Curry, any game is going to be a challenge for Golden State to win without him, but especially against the first place Thunder. That said, Golden State did enter play 3-0 without Curry on the season.
Oklahoma City has had its own injury issues this season, primarily to the front court. Recently getting center Isaiah Hartenstein back from injury, Oklahoma City was able to place him into the starting lineup while Chet Holmgren remains sidelined.
Forward Jalen Williams had been getting some center minutes in the absence of Holmgren and Hartenstein, and went down himself with an eye injury during Wednesday’s game.
The injury occurred on this dunk by Kuminga, and it has Williams out for the remainder of the game.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: “Jalen Williams officially ruled out for the Thunder with a right eye injury. Isaiah Hartenstein has five fouls entering the fourth quarter. Warriors down 84-83 with momentum. They won the third 33-22.”
Williams has been a rising star for Oklahoma City, averaging a career-high 22.1 points in 17 games so far this season. Also adding 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest, Williams has done a bit of everything for the Thunder.
