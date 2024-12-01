Inside The Warriors

Star Player Ruled OUT for Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns

The Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns game has updated injury reports.

Joey Linn

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) against Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) at Footprint Center.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) against Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) at Footprint Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors are playing a big Western Conference matchup on Saturday evening. Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, the Warriors enter this game in need of a win.

The Suns are also coming off a loss, having dropped Wednesday night’s game to the Brooklyn Nets. This was the sixth loss in seven games for Phoenix, as they have struggled to stay afloat amid some key injury absences.

Star forward Kevin Durant recently returned from a seven-game injury absence, and his star teammate Bradley Beal has already missed seven games this season. All of this has contributed to Phoenix being just 10-8 despite its hot start.

Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) and guard Bradley Beal (3) look on in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Updating their injury report for Saturday night’s game against Golden State, the Suns announced that Beal will not play. 

Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: “Steve Kerr said he expects both Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins to play tonight in Phoenix. Both will warm up prior to official decision. Jusuf Nurkic and Bradley Beal are out for the Suns.”

While Beal is out, it sounds like both Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins will play. The two Warriors starters were questionable on the injury report, but look to be healthy enough to compete in this Pacific Division battle. 

Even without Beal, Golden State will have Durant to deal with. Still going strong at age 36, Durant enters this game averaging 27.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. 

Related Articles

WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement

NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'

New Update on Jimmy Butler to Golden State Warriors Trade

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News