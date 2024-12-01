Star Player Ruled OUT for Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns
The Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors are playing a big Western Conference matchup on Saturday evening. Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, the Warriors enter this game in need of a win.
The Suns are also coming off a loss, having dropped Wednesday night’s game to the Brooklyn Nets. This was the sixth loss in seven games for Phoenix, as they have struggled to stay afloat amid some key injury absences.
Star forward Kevin Durant recently returned from a seven-game injury absence, and his star teammate Bradley Beal has already missed seven games this season. All of this has contributed to Phoenix being just 10-8 despite its hot start.
Updating their injury report for Saturday night’s game against Golden State, the Suns announced that Beal will not play.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: “Steve Kerr said he expects both Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins to play tonight in Phoenix. Both will warm up prior to official decision. Jusuf Nurkic and Bradley Beal are out for the Suns.”
While Beal is out, it sounds like both Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins will play. The two Warriors starters were questionable on the injury report, but look to be healthy enough to compete in this Pacific Division battle.
Even without Beal, Golden State will have Durant to deal with. Still going strong at age 36, Durant enters this game averaging 27.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.
