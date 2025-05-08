Steph Curry Addresses Return Date on Hamstring Injury
The Golden State Warriors are set to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals tonight at 5:30 p.m. PT. The Warriors are riding high after a Game 1 win, 99-88, stealing one on the road at the Target Center.
However, Golden State will be without its best player, Stephen Curry, due to a hamstring injury. The star will be reevaluated in about a week, which means the team will be without him tonight.
Curry talked about his injury at shootaround today, and was asked about a potential return date. The two-time MVP revealed that there isn't a target date, talking about how risky hamstring injuries can be.
"This is new," Curry said. "From all that I'm learning about how quickly you can get back, there has to be a healing process. That's just the way the body works. You can't accelerate it more than what it's telling you."
Curry put up 13 points in 13 minutes in Game 1 before heading to the locker room with the injury. However, the Warriors managed to control the game due to key performances from Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Buddy Hield. Golden State managed to shoot 42.9% from three, while holding the Timberwolves to 39.5% from the field and 17.2% from deep.
The Warriors will have the chance to go up 2-0 before heading back to the Chase Center for Games 3 and 4. Even if tonight doesn't go their way, they'll still be in a comfortable spot heading home. Being without Curry will be a true test for the rest of the roster.
