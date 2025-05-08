Steph Curry Breaks Silence on New Injury Before Warriors-Wolves Game 2
The Golden State Warriors escaped the first round of the playoffs with a huge Game 7 win over the Houston Rockets, but had a quick turnaround to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in round two with just one day of rest.
The Warriors seemed to pay the price for their limited rest, as superstar point guard Steph Curry left Game 1 against the Timberwolves with a hamstring injury.
The Warriors ultimately pulled out a huge Game 1 win, even without Curry, but the team revealed their superstar guard would miss the next week with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, which is a huge blow for Golden State.
The Warriors are now heading into Game 2 on Thursday night with Curry sidelined, but keeping him off the court in such dire circumstances will be a challenge. Ahead of Game 2, Curry talked on his injury for the first time and the temptation to rush back from it.
"Eventually there will be conversations like that. But I’m not anywhere close to that. I'm not rushing it," Curry said. "There has to be a natural healing process that happens... I know how tricky hamstrings can be. They can fool you to think they're healed even if you don't feel anything. That gray area will be confusing, but I'll do everything in my power to get back."
Curry's spirits are noticeably low as he has to sit out with an injury, but he made it clear he trusts his teammates to get the job done without him.
Of course, the Warriors are a much better team with Curry on the floor, but they are certainly fortunate that they acquired six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline to take most of that weight while he is gone.
The Warriors and Timberwolves will face off for Game 2 in Minnesota on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. EST.