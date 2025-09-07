Steph Curry Explains His 'Telepathy' With Draymond Green
Stephen Curry. Everyone already knows the name. The four-time NBA Champion, NBA Finals MVP, two-time NBA MVP, and 11-time All-Star is one of the best players in NBA history. While all that is true, he has had some great teammates to assist him on his journey, most notably Draymond Green
Green, the longtime veteran, drafted by the Warriors with the 35th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, has been Curry's go-to guy, his "enforcer" as Green himself has said many times.
The Greatness Behind The Chemistry of Curry and Green
As many fans and opposing fans are well aware of, Curry and Green have some of the best chemistry we've ever seen by a duo in the NBA. The way these two play off of each other has defenders wondering where they went wrong.
Because the Warriors utilize Green as the point of attack, it allows Curry to move off-ball, which is where he becomes more dangerous. At this point, with how long these two have been doing that, it has become common knowledge.
Curry's New Book Gives Us The Exact Insight on Their Chemistry
Recently Curry released a new book titled Shot Ready. According to the description on his website, the book "is a powerful distillation of Stephen Curry’s transformative philosophy of success–centered on preparation, constant improvement, creativity, connection, mindfulness, and joy —delivered in his incomparable voice and style."
As readers go through the book, they'll find that Curry eventually notes directly on why him and Green work so well together.
The post by the user shows the page where it discusses the whole ordeal, but what is important to note is when he brings up Green specifically.
"People talk about the 'telepathy' Draymond and I share, our ability to know two steps ahead of time what the other will do. We had to build that level of connection over time, but honestly, almost right away we had pretty good chemistry in terms of knowing how to work together off the ball," wrote Curry.
He continued with an important tidbit: "It was unusual to have a forward like Dray in that role, but his drive and intelligence and our growing chemistry opening up all kinds of creative possibilities for our offense. It was unconventional but we knew that if we got the ball to Draymond, he would make the right play."
And that they did, because it resulted in one of the all-time dynasties in NBA history, and after these two players are retired, it might be a while before we see a duo with this type of chemistry again.