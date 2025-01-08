Steph Curry’s Frustrated Reaction During Heat-Warriors Goes Viral
The Golden State Warriors started their 2024-25 season blazing hot, winning 12 of their first 15 games. Since then, the Warriors have collapsed, losing 15 of their last 21 to fall to 18-18 and sit in ninth place in the West.
Tuesday's home loss to the Miami Heat was another punch to the gut, trailing by as many as 20 points in the fourth quarter before a 114-98 final.
Superstar point guard Steph Curry attempted to put the team on his back, scoring 31 points, but having his second consecutive game with zero assists. Before Sunday, Curry went nearly seven years without a zero-assist game, and now he has done it consecutively.
Curry's frustrations with the direction of this Warriors squad are clear, and the four-time NBA champion is not afraid to show it. After getting subbed out with three minutes left and down by 12, Curry walked around as if he was tired of everything going on.
Via Anthony Slater: "Steph Curry just looked generally exasperated tonight as the Warriors continually tried and failed to come back against a Heat team that played into double OT last night. Here’s a wandering, frustrated Curry after subbing out for final time."
Fans certainly should not take anything too seriously from the video of Curry, but the 36-year-old point guard has had way too successful of a career not to be extremely frustrated with how his team is performing.
The Warriors ended a five-game homestand with just two wins, as they now head into a four-game road trip and a grueling back-to-back series. Golden State certainly needs to find ways to capitalize on Curry's talent before it is too late, as they have completely fallen short of expectations over the past month and a half.
