Steph Curry Has One Request From Warriors Before Career Ends
The Golden State Warriors were one of the top dynasties in sports history during their eight-year run, making six NBA Finals and winning four of them. While the championship dreams still live on with the Warriors after their recent addition of Jimmy Butler, their five consecutive NBA Finals trips from 2015 to 2019 made them into what they are today.
Before moving to Chase Center in San Francisco, the Warriors called Oracle Arena in Oakland home for 47 years. The venue got an opportunity to be used again during the 2025 All-Star Weekend, sparking Warriors star Steph Curry to share a wish before his time in the NBA and Golden State comes to a close.
“We had an opportunity to pay homage to the 47 years that we played in that building [Oracle Arena] and the memories that we had," Curry shared with reporters. "Man I got real emotional yesterday going back… I know there’s a lot of talk like maybe we should play a game there, I like that idea.”
Given that the NBA has gone and played games internationally in places like Paris and Mexico City, the likelihood of the Warriors playing another game back in Oracle Arena doesn't seem that far-fetched.
While it will take a lot of planning to do so, hearing that from the best player in franchise history will definitely cause the Warriors and the NBA to look into a possible return to Oakland.
