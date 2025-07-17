Golden State Warriors Reportedly Interested in Celtics Derrick White
It's mostly been a quiet offseason for the Golden State Warriors, but that perception would have changed quickly if the team were to land its latest reported target in free agency.
According to a recent update from esteemed NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Warriors showed extensive interest in White and even called the Celtics to facilitate a deal, although Golden State was ultimately unwilling to part ways with the assets that Boston was looking to receive in return.
"Golden State definitely called for Derek White, but there's just nothing that I know for Jaylen (Brown) or Derrick that got really close," Fischer said on Celtics CLNS. "I think all along, there was never really a plan to move Jaylen or Derrick. So, I don't think anything got close. (Golden State) would have had to really make a Desmond Bane, Mikail Bridges type of offer for Derrick White."
The Orlando Magic notably acquired Bane last month for a package that included Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony and four unprotected first-round picks. Bridges was acquired by the Knicks last July for another mammoth return that included Bojan Bogdanovic and five first-round draft picks.
Derrick White has emerged as one of the key pieces in the Boston Celtics' machine over the last few seasons. The Celtics acquired White from the San Antonio Spurs in January 2022 in a deal that saw Boston part ways with Romeo Langford, Josh Richardson, and a 2022 first-round pick that eventually turned into G-Leaguer Blake Wesley.
Related Articles
New Report on Warriors' Failed Offer for Bradley Beal
NBA Fans React to Warriors' Unexpected Decision for Key Player
Warriors Player's Interesting Jonathan Kuminga Statement Amid Trade Reports