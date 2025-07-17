Two NBA Teams Reportedly Interested in Trade for Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga
The Golden State Warriors have watched teams all across the Western Conference improve drastically so far this offseason. Whether it was the Dallas Mavericks adding Cooper Flagg to give them one of the best front courts in the NBA or the Los Angeles Clippers adding two new starters in Bradley Beal and John Collins, the Warriors have simply done nothing.
Even though they picked up two rookies in the draft, they won't be moving the needle for them to be title contenders next season. The holdup continues to circle the looming Jonathan Kuminga decision, with his future being uncertain. According to a new report from Jake Fischer, he provided the latest on the two teams eyeing the young forward.
"Sources say that the Warriors have expressed reluctance to go that high in price over a long-term agreement while also seeking some level of first-round draft compensation in any theoretical trade that ships Kuminga elsewhere," Fischer wrote.
"Heading into Summer League play, Sacramento had seemingly shown the most interest in Kuminga among external suitors. The 22-year-old's camp had also been hopeful, sources say, about a potential sign-and-trade with Chicago, but the Bulls have their own ongoing restricted free agency dance to navigate with Giddey," he added.
"Sources say Phoenix, meanwhile, is the latest team to express exploratory interest in a Kuminga sign-and-trade ... challenging as it would be for the Suns to make such a deal happen. The Suns, to be clear, do not appear to possess the sort of draft capital or players that Golden State is believed to be seeking in exchange for Kuminga."
In an additional report by ClutchPoint's Brett Siegel, he adds the Warriors are not interested in Grayson Allen as a potential trade piece with the Suns, as he has three years and $54.3 million remaining on his contract.
With Golden State looking hesitant to give in on any trade offers, a return to the Warriors seems more likely.
