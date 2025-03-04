Steph Curry Joins Chris Paul on Historic NBA List in Warriors-Hornets
Since the Golden State Warriors acquired six-time All-Star forward Jimmy Butler, superstar point guard Steph Curry has taken his game to the next level. The Warriors were struggling on the season, but the new dynamic duo has revived the championship hopefuls completely.
The Warriors took down the Charlotte Hornets on the road on Monday night, led by Curry with 21 points and 10 assists. Curry has been on fire recently, and his performance on Monday night placed him on an exclusive NBA list.
Curry has become the fourth-oldest player in NBA history to record back-to-back 20-point, 10-assist games.
Curry trails Steve Nash, Chris Paul, and Sam Cassell on this historic list, with San Antonio Spurs guard Paul as the only other active player.
Curry dropped 29 points and 13 assists in Saturday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, and followed it up with another impressive double-double on Monday. Before his historic back-to-back double-doubles, Curry went off for 56 points on 12-19 shooting from deep in a win over the Orlando Magic.
Curry, 36, will continue to reach historic marks like this one as he ages and continues to play at such a high level, and it is hard to imagine he is anywhere near retirement as he plays this well. The 11-time NBA All-Star has cemented himself as one of the best players in league history, and joining the likes of some other great point guards on this list is another impressive mark.
