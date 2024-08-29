Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Kevin Durant on Historic NBA List

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry made history with his new contract extension

Joey Linn

Aug 8, 2024; Paris, France; United States forward Kevin Durant (7), forward LeBron James (6) and guard Stephen Curry (4) celebrate after the game against Serbia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
Aug 8, 2024; Paris, France; United States forward Kevin Durant (7), forward LeBron James (6) and guard Stephen Curry (4) celebrate after the game against Serbia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
It was announced on Thursday by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry had signed a one-year contract extension worth $62.6M.

The extension keeps Curry in Golden State through the 2026-27 season. While there was some speculation as to whether or not Curry would use his extension eligibility as leverage against the Warriors to build a more competitive roster around him, the four-time NBA champion decided to sign this offer that places him int historic company.

Following the news that Curry had extended, ESPN's Bobby Marks revealed that the Warriors guard had joined Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant as the third player in league history to eclipse $500 million in career earnings.

James, Curry, and Durant are widely accepted as the three greatest players of this generation, so it is only right that they are the three players on this list. Teammates at the 2024 Paris Olympics, this trio helped lead Team USA to a gold medal.

Curry and Durant played together from 2016-2019, winning consecutive NBA championships against James’ Cleveland Cavaliers. These three players put on a show over the summer in Paris, and will now return to their respective Pacific Division teams for the 2024-25 season.

For Curry, this extension again shows his loyalty to Golden State even amid uncertainty about the team’s direction.

