Steph Curry Made NBA History in Warriors-Lakers Christmas Game
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night, but superstar point guard Steph Curry was incredible. Finishing with 38 points, Curry had several incredible shots down the stretch to keep Golden State alive. Curry again went head-to-head with longtime opponent LeBron James, as the two NBA legends turned in another classic battle.
While it was Austin Reaves who hit the game-winning layup, Curry tied the game with consecutive incredible threes in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. Both of these threes were difficult, and they added to a performance that made NBA history for Curry.
With 38 points and eight made threes, Curry tied the NBA record for the most threes made in a Christmas game.
Via StatMamba on X: “Steph Curry tied the NBA record for the most 3PM in a Christmas Day game 🎯”
This is just one way Curry made history in this game, as he also joined James on a historic list.
Via StatMamba on X, Curry and James are the only two players in NBA history to record a 30+ point game on Christmas at age 35 or older.
Curry and James have had several incredible battles over the years, many of which came in the NBA Finals. Still playing at a high level, the two superstars continue to deliver for their fans.
