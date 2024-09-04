Steph Curry Makes Heartfelt Statement on Being LeBron James' Teammate
This summer, Steph Curry and LeBron James played on a competitive team together for the very first time in their careers during the 2024 Paris Olympics. It was a moment that all NBA fans definitely appreciated, but one that Curry appreciated even more himself.
During an interview with Natasha Dye of People, Curry opened up on what it meant to him to play with LeBron James on Team USA basketball. It's an experience that created a deeper appreciation and friendship between the two superstars.
"All the battles we've had on the court and the back and forth, the fact that we actually got to be teammates, not just in any game like an All-Star game or whatever, but in high stakes basketball with a lot on the line," Curry said. "I think there's a deepened respect and friendship there."
There is a very deep sense of pride for Steph Curry to win a gold Olympic medal with LeBron James this summer. It's not something that Curry has done before, and to do it with one of his greatest peers makes it even better.
"I posted the picture of us holding our medals," Curry said. "There's a sense of pride being an Olympian, and for him, I know he's done it before but it's been a minute since 2012 when he played,"
The summer of 2024 was the very first time that Steph Curry and LeBron James became teammates in their career, but for many, they're hoping it won't be the last time.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France