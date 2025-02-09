Steph Curry Makes NBA History in Warriors-Bulls
The Golden State Warriors traveled to Chicago for a Saturday night contest against the Chicago Bulls. After the trade deadline has now passed, this game means two different things for each side. For the Warriors, they got the debut of new acquisition Jimmy Butler, who erupted for 25 points in his first game with the team. For Chicago, they head into the rest of the season looking to better position themselves for the 2025 NBA Draft lottery.
As Golden State walked away with a 132-111 win over the Bulls, Butler wasn't the only star for the Warriors tonight. Steph Curry led the game with 34 points to go with eight made threes. Additionally, he made NBA history in the process.
According to StatMamba, Curry now has the most points without free throws included by a point guard in NBA history. Given Steph's position outside the Top 25 all-time scorers, it's an impressive feat to be above players given his spot.
Even though Curry is the greatest free-throw shooter in NBA history based on percentage, he's never been a player who's consistently scored points from the free-throw line. Curry entered Saturday's contest averaging just 3.4 attempts per game, while the NBA's leader attempts 10.7 per game (Giannis Antetokounmpo).
Whether it is climbing the franchise leaderboard or doing something never seen before, Curry constantly finds himself breaking records and setting milestones. Now with the reinforcement of Butler alongside him, the Warriors and Curry hope it's enough to propel them into the playoffs and continue setting records.
