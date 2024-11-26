Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry Makes NBA History in Warriors-Nets

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry made NBA history against the Brooklyn Nets.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks up in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry established himself as the greatest shooter in NBA history a long time ago. The NBA’s all-time leader in made three-pointers, Curry is continuing to put that record further out of reach.

While Curry has been open about pursuing a fifth championship, and that being the only goal on his mind at this stage of his career, the superstar point guard continues to make history with his individual milestones. Still one of the NBA’s best players at this stage of his career, Curry is not done rewriting the record books.

In the first quarter of Monday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets, Curry made NBA history by becoming the first player ever to reach 3,800 career three-pointers.

Via @NBCSWarriors: “Steph hits 3-pointer No. 3,800 🤯”

Curry made three of his four three-point attempts in the first quarter, finishing the frame with nine points. The Warriors are coming off a frustrating loss to the San Antonio Spurs, and are looking to bounce back against a Nets team that does not have quite the same expectations as Golden State.

Even with their loss to the Spurs, the Warriors entered play on Monday tied with the OKC Thunder atop the Western Conference standings. The two teams began play around the same time on Monday, and with identical 12-4 records.

