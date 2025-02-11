Steph Curry Makes NBA History in Warriors vs Bucks
The Golden State Warriors are starting the back half of their six-game road trip this Monday night, as after starting 1-2 in the first three games, they'll look to change their fortune as they travel to face the Milwaukee Bucks. Luckily for Golden State, the Bucks are without star forward Giannis Antentokounmpo due to injury, but that doesn't mean it won't be a close contest.
While the Jimmy Butler era has begun in Golden State, after scoring 25 points in his debut against the Chicago Bulls, Steph Curry is still very much the star on this team. Curry seemingly finds himself making NBA history every week at this point, and just did so again in the first half against the Bucks.
With four assists heading into halftime against the Bucks, Steph Curry has taken possession of 33rd all-time on the all-time assists leaderboard in NBA history, passing Norm Nixon. Nixon played 10 years in the NBA across the 1970s and 80s, with his highest single-season average being 11.1 per game.
For Curry, while someone who isn't known for dishing out assists in high volume, he has averaged 6.4 assists per game across his 16 seasons in the NBA. Even though his highest single-season average is 8.5, Golden State's primary playmaker over the last several years has been Draymond Green.
Following a performance against the Bulls that also made history, Curry etches his name in the league record books again as he further builds out his Hall of Fame resume.
