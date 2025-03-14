Steph Curry Makes NBA History in Warriors vs Kings
Steph Curry has been one of the best NBA players of this generation and arguably the top point guard in league history. The Golden State Warriors drafting him seventh overall in 2009 has turned out to be one of the biggest draft hits of all time, and four championships later, Curry has cemented himself as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
Curry has already made more three-pointers than any other player in NBA history, but on Thursday night, he reached another historic mark.
In Thursday's matchup against the Sacramento Kings, Curry recorded his 4,000th career three-pointers made, becoming the first player in league history to reach this milestone.
Curry entered Thursday night just two three-pointers shy of this historic mark, so it was no surprise that he reached it against the Kings.
The 36-year-old point guard continues to dominate the league, even in his 16th season. Curry is averaging 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game with 44.8/39.8/93.6 shooting splits this season, leading the Warriors to a 37-28 record entering Thursday's game.
The Warriors have won 12 of their last 14 games, largely due to Curry taking his game to another level. In those 14 games, Curry averaged 29.9 points and 6.1 assists while shooting 49.6% from the field, 42.4% from beyond the arc, and 92.3% from the charity stripe.
Curry's longevity is severely underrated, as the aging guard continues to dominate the league and reached a historic milestone on Thursday that will likely go untouched by anyone else for a very long time.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball
Steph Curry's Half Court Buzzer-Beater in Warriors-Magic Goes Viral