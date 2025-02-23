Steph Curry Makes NBA History in Warriors vs Mavericks
The Golden State Warriors host the Dallas Mavericks in a storyline-packed Sunday afternoon showdown. While it's another return to the Bay Area for Klay Thompson, that story still comes behind it being Jimmy Butler's home debut with the team and Warriors legend Andre Iguodala's jersey retirement. Iguodala was the 2015 NBA Finals MVP, slowing down LeBron James in the process.
While there are stars all around Chase Center for today's game on and off the court, there's nobody more legendary than Warriors guard Steph Curry. Now, with a new star in Butler alongside him, he's been playing his best basketball in February. Sunday against the Mavericks, he made league history yet again in his efforts.
Curry made NBA history by passing Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade [8,454] for 33rd on the all-time made field goals list. Curry entered Sunday's contest against the Mavericks trailing Wade by four made field goals to tie him.
It almost seems like an every-game occurrence at this point that Curry is making NBA history. Constantly finding himself passing Hall of Famers like Wade or Michael Jordan, there's no doubt he'll be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when the time comes.
However, he still has time ahead of him, especially this season. With the Western Conference standings so close in the middle, a strong Warriors performance to close out the season could see them move outside of the play-in tournament and into the top six seeds in the conference.
