Steph Curry Makes NBA History in Warriors vs Pistons
The Golden State Warriors are facing the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night after winning ten of their last 12 games, going on a hot streak at the right time to climb up the Western Conference standings.
The Warriors have been on fire, largely due to superstar point guard Steph Curry. The two-time NBA MVP has been on a tear and held his hot hand into Sunday's matchup against Detroit. Curry has 19 points through 25 minutes of action, but his night was highlighted by reaching a historic mark.
Curry reached 25,000 career points on Saturday night, becoming the fifth-fastest guard to ever reach this mark.
It took Curry 1,011 games to reach 25,000 career points, but it is a milestone very few players have reached. Curry becomes the 26th player in NBA history to reach this mark, but did it in a unique way.
Curry has the fewest free-throw attempts by a player when reaching 25,000 career points in NBA history, getting his points from pure skill and shooting ability.
Curry is undoubtedly the greatest shooter of all time, so reaching this 25,000-point mark is not surprising, but it is incredible how he did it in such few free-throw attempts.
The 36-year-old guard is an unquestioned future Hall of Famer, but he continues to insert himself in the conversation with the greatest of all time. Curry joining Michael Jordan, Oscar Robertson, Jerry West, and Kobe Bryant as the fastest guards to reach 25,000 points is elite company and nothing to downplay.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball