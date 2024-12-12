Steph Curry Makes NBA History in Warriors vs Rockets NBA Cup Game
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry is a once-in-a-generation player. For all of the history that he's made as a three-point shooter and scorer, people also forget he's a phenomenal passer as well. On Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets during the NBA Cup, Curry made some history as a passer.
Curry moved up to the 36th place on the NBA's all-time assists list, passing Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West; the Laker legend had 6,238 assists. Currently, Curry has five assists and a fourth-quarter lead against the Houston Rockets, so the opportunity to add even more is there. Next up on the list for Curry to pass is Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday, with 6,285 assists.
For one reason or another, Steph Curry's Warriors have a massive mental edge over the Houston Rockets. Golden State currently has a 15-game winning streak that extends all the way back to March 17, 2021. It hasn't mattered whether or not the Warriors were struggling or injured, they've always found a way to defeat the Houston Rockets. With the way the fourth quarter is currently going, they're very close to extending it to a 16-game winning streak as well.
A win tonight will have massive implications in multiple categories for Curry and the Warriors. Golden State will not only advance in the NBA Cup, but they'll win the season series against a Houston Rockets team that they'll likely be close to in the standings.
