Steph Curry Makes Warriors History vs Grizzlies
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry has made history in more ways than anyone can count. After 16 seasons, Curry has broken just about every shooting record there is to break in the league, but that's not the only thing he's good at.
During Thursday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Curry made Warriors history by becoming the first player in Warriors history to reach 1,500 career steals. It's a pretty unexpected feat for Curry who has almost become exclusively known for his offense.
Through 20 games this season, Curry has averaged 23.0 points, 6.7 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.3 steals on 45/42/92 shooting from the field. To reach 1,500 steals as a guard who doesn't really average more than two steals a game and has to score 25+ points a game is a massive accomplishment for Curry.
At 36 years old, Curry likely only has a handful of truly great years in the NBA left. Every single accomplishment he achieves is something that should be celebrated greatly by NBA fans around the world. It took some time, but the Warriors saw that expiring window and that's what made them pull the trigger on acquiring Dennis Schroder, but also remain in pursuit of another All-Star.
The time is now for the Golden State Warriors to maximize how great of a player Steph Curry still is.
