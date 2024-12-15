Steph Curry Reacts to Dennis Schroder to Golden State Warriors Trade
The Golden State Warriors made their Dennis Schroder trade with the Brooklyn Nets official on Sunday. In an official release, the team announced the Schroder acquisition along with the departures of De’Anthony Melton, Reece Beekman, and three second round draft picks.
Via Warriors PR: “The Golden State Warriors have acquired guard Dennis Schröder (SHROO-der) and a second round draft pick (2025 via Miami, protected 31-37) from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for guard De'Anthony Melton. guard Reece Beekman and three second round draft picks (2026 and 2028 via Atlanta and Golden State's own 2029 selection), it was announced today.”
With the trade official, Warriors star Steph Curry shared his reaction on Instagram.
Via Curry: “Let’s get it @ds17_fg”
Per a report from ESPN’s Shams Charania, Curry advocated for the Schroder addition.
“Schroder is someone Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr, Draymond Green all advocated for... I’m told they remain active in the hunt for a star player,” Charania said on Saturday's segment of NBA Countdown.
This is not surprising, because while Curry has never attempted to be a general manager while in Golden State, ownership and management take his opinion into account.
Adding Schroder gives the Warriors another ball handler which was an area of need. Several reports indicate the team is not done making moves, and could remain active up until the February deadline. With this deal now official, Schroder will likely make his Warriors debut on Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Related Articles
NBA Legend Charles Barkley's Harsh Statement on Golden State Warriors
Lakers and Warriors Reportedly Have Trade Interest in $90M NBA Champion