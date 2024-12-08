Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry Reacts to Draymond Green's Benching for Jonathan Kuminga

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has made a big starting lineup change.

Joey Linn

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Draymond Green (23) question the referee after a play against the Portland Trail Blazers during the fourth quarter at Chase Center.
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has made the bold decision to bench Draymond Green for Jonathan Kuminga. While it’s unclear how long this change will last, the Warriors are hopeful Kuminga can finally take that next leap with an increased role and opportunity.

Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: “Steve Kerr said he’d like to keep Draymond Green coming off the bench in near future. He said they’re trying to ‘maximize’ Jonathan Kuminga and not ‘wear down’ Draymond Green. Plan is to close halves with Green at center. The Andrew Wiggins ankle injury could complicate puzzle.”

Green expressed no issue with the move when speaking with reporters, talking extensively about his belief in Kuminga and the importance of veterans like himself being willing to take a backseat when necessary. Steph Curry also reacted to the move, saying it’s time to get a look at Kuminga in this role. 

“We’re a different team than we’ve been the last three years,” Curry said. “The experimental phase of trying to unlock new looks, new go-to sets, put the ball in his hands, it’s time for that for sure.”

If Kuminga thrives in this role, it’s presumably something Kerr could stick with. If the 21-year-old forward struggles, Kerr could certainly reduce his role again, as he has shown no hesitancy to do in the past.

