Steph Curry Reacts to Heartbreaking Kyrie Irving News
The NBA world came together on Tuesday when it was revealed that Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving suffered a torn ACL on Monday night against the Sacramento Kings.
Irving showed just how truly resilient he was as he stepped to shoot two free throws while on a torn ACL. It was a moment that had every NBA fan rooting for him as the superstar guard was clearly emotional and in pain.
Among those rooting for Irving was Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry. The Warriors guard left a message for Irving on Instagram.
"That's a testimony right there," Curry said on Instgram.
Curry and Irving have a very storied history with one another. The two superstar guards have played in multiple NBA Finals against each other, with each earning championships against each other.
Irving recently gave massive praise to Curry, describing their relationship with each other.
“Me and Steph's relationship is ultra-competitive, just where it started from," Irving said a few weeks ago in February. "He's been the guy for our generation for a while. For success, whether it be the way he handles being a franchise leader… I've learned a lot from him.”
At 32 years old, recovering from an ACL tear is going to be a very tough injury for Irving. It's an injury that can sometimes take over a full year to fully return to form, and by that point, Irving will be around 33-34 years old.
Hopefully, Kyrie Irving can make a full recovery to the NBA because the league is a better place with him playing.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball