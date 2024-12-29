Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry Reacts to Jonathan Kuminga's Performance in Suns-Warriors

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry reacted to his teammate's game against the Phoenix Suns.

Dec 28, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts on the court after the game against the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center.
/ Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors got back in the win column on Saturday night, defeating the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center. This win improved Golden State’s record to 16-15 on the season, breaking their tie with Phoenix in the Western Conference standings.

Golden State received another strong performance from Jonathan Kuminga in this game, as he finished with 34 points for the second-straight night. Scoring 34 points in a loss to the LA Clippers on Friday, Kuminga set his career-high before equaling that total in the win on Saturday. 

This version of Kuminga is the player Golden State needs going forward, as there has been a real lack of consistent production outside of Steph Curry. 

Following this game, Curry shared a simple reaction to Kuminga’s performance with a post to his Instagram story. 

Via Curry: “👀”

Draymond Green and Steve Kerr spoke postgame about Kuminga’s performance, reiterating that this level of play from him can help the Warriors reach a new tier. Just one game over .500, Golden State recognizes the need for improvement.

Play like this from Kuminga would go a long way towards improving Golden State’s overall record.

Steve Kerr and Jonathan Kuminga
/ Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The Warriors will be back in action on Monday night with a challenging game against the Cleveland Cavaliers who currently sit atop the NBA with a very impressive 27-4 record.

