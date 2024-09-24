Steph Curry Reacts to Klay Thompson's Instagram Post
Four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson is preparing for his first season with the Dallas Mavericks. Spending the first 13 years of his NBA career with the Golden State Warriors (two missed due to injury), Thompson departed this summer in a sign and trade deal.
Thompson and his longtime backcourt partner Steph Curry helped define this era of basketball. The Splash Brothers created one of the greatest backcourt duos in NBA history, but will now be opponents in the Western Conference.
Curry and Thompson went 473-193 together in the regular season, and 99-47 together in the playoffs. This includes four NBA championships and six Western Conference championships.
As he heads to Dallas for this new chapter, Thompson made a post on Instagram.
Via Thompson: "A funky summer fasho Off to Texas wid it"
Thompson received over 1,200 comments on this post, including one from Curry.
Via Curry: “🙌🏽”
This transition for Thompson will take some getting used to. Spending his entire NBA career with one organization, Thompson often expressed a desire to retire with the Warriors alongside Curry and Draymond Green.
While it did not play out that way, Thompson will always be a legend in Golden State.
Thompson appeared in 793 games for the Warriors, averaging 19.6 points and making five All-Star teams. A huge piece to all four championships Golden State won during his time there, Thompson looks to bring that experience to Dallas.
