Steph Curry Reunites With Golden State Warriors Champions
Steph Curry has created a lifetime of bonds and friendships throughout his tenure with the Golden State Warriors.
Throughout Curry's time on the team, he's won four NBA championships and been to the NBA Finals on five different occasions. Those moments can take someone from just a teammate to becoming a brother for life.
As Curry and the Warriors are set to host NBA All-Star weekend in The Bay, he's begun reuniting with some of his former teammates on those championship squads.
Curry reunited with fan-favorite players Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston in a viral moment posted on social media.
Livingston won three NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors in 2015, 2017, and 2018. His ability to recover from a devastating knee injury quickly made him a fan favorite not just among Warriors fans, but NBA fans around the world.
Iguodala won four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022. He surprisingly won the NBA Finals MVP in 2015 over Steph Curry during the team's first championship together.
It's hard to say how many All-Star games Steph Curry has left in his career, but the 2025 one will be the last one he has where it's being held in his city. One would have to imagine as Curry goes through the weekend, he'll be flooded with memories, thinking about the end of his career whenever that may be.
