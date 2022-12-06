Steph Curry Reveals How Many Full-Court Shots He Actually Made in Viral Video

While Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry confirmed that the viral video of him drilling five-straight full-court shots was indeed edited, the reigning Finals MVP revealed that he did make two full-court shots that day.

"I'll let them be the judge of that, but it's an ultimate compliment to probably be amazed by it, but not think it's outlandish, and that it could be real," Curry told reporters after Monday night's game. "But we had some fun with it. The Sports Illustrated team coming with some heat. I did make two of them, just in case anybody was wondering."

Curry had some fun with the media, poking fun at the use of the word "doctored" to describe the video. The superstar point guard joked that he will leave it up for debate, but did confirm that he only made two of the five shots seen in the video.

Whether or not the video was real was a topic of debate the entire day following Sports Illustrated's Tweet, with some being adamant that such a shooting display was impossible, and others believing if anybody could pull it off it was Steph Curry. While the editing was good enough to fool several people, Sports Illustrated picked the right guy to be their participant, as it remains true that only Steph Curry could trick people into believing such a shooting display was possible.

