Steph Curry Reveals Injury Update Before Warriors-Timberwolves Game 1
After a seven-game series where they almost blew a 3-1 lead, the Golden State Warriors advanced past the Houston Rockets to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round. While many NBA fans probably wanted to see Steph Curry and LeBron James go head-to-head here, Anthony Edwards wasn't going to let that happen after a five-game series win.
For an older Golden State team, they won't be entering this series with any sort of rest, as they begin their round two series on Tuesday after beating the Rockets on Sunday. Therefore, injury concerns arise, especially with the status of Curry's thumb that went viral during the last round. Before Game 1, the star guard addressed the media about the status of his injury.
Speaking to the media before Game 1 about his thumb, Curry said, “It’s in a great place right now to keep playing.” In a follow-up regarding if it hurts upon contact, he added, "Yeah, and it’s almost impossible for it not to. But I’ll be good.”
Whether or not the thumb is impacting his performance, one thing is clear: Curry isn't going to let anything get in the way between him and a fifth NBA Championship ring. It's clear that the time left in his career isn't getting any longer, and there's no telling what future rosters will look like for them to contend again.
However, if he wants to get to another championship opportunity, he'll have to get through the Timberwolves first. Their round two contest is set to begin on Tuesday night, with tip-off set for 9:30 p.m. EST.
