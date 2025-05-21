Steph Curry Reveals Plans After Golden State Warriors' Elimination
Last offseason was the summer of Steph Curry. The Golden State Warriors' point guard reminded everyone just how special he was during the 2024 Summer Olympics.
After an early elimination against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Semifinals, Curry will have a period of rest he hasn't had in years.
During the Warriors' exit interviews, Curry revealed his plans during the offseason now that he has no major tournament to play in.
"I mean, we've got, what, four months? I don't have any Olympics and it's going to be just about rebuilding -- one, getting rest, like you said, getting away from the game a little bit, and then rebuilding everything for another great run," Curry said.
"I'm going to take full advantage of the off-season knowing I've been playing a lot of basketball for the last year, and a lot left in the tank to prepare for, so I'm excited about it."
If there's one person in the NBA who could use a rest this season, it's Steph Curry. The 37-year-old guard played through a plethora of injuries this season, only missing 12 games during the regular season throughout it all.
Unfortunately, it was in the playoffs where Curry sustained an injury he couldn't play through. It was ill-timing for the Golden State Warriors, but the blueprint is there for next season to be a success.
