Steph Curry Reveals Reason For Warriors' Struggles

Over midway through the season, the Golden State Warriors are the Western Conference's 10th seed. Their 23-24 record has them tied with the OKC Thunder, a team many expected to compete for the top lottery odds. It has been a strange year for the defending champions, as they have been unable to break free from their battle with mediocrity.

Following a loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night, Warriors star Steph Curry revealed some insight into why the Warriors have struggled this season. When asked about the level of urgency this team has right now, Curry said it's high, but it's the execution that has been lacking.

"We understand that the moment is now to go on a run," Curry said. "But we keep hitting these speed bumps, and not taking advantage of how our guys played in Cleveland, and moments like that where you feel like this is our time to turn it up. We're right back in this situation where you struggle to find any winning execution down the stretch."

Understanding that his team has the right mindset, preparation, and urgency, Curry believes Golden State's struggles are focused on execution right now. This is magnified down the stretch of games, which Curry emphasized as well. If there is one reason for optimism with this Warriors group, it's that they are battle tested. They would certainly prefer to be in a better position right now, but this group has been through a lot, and has what it takes to turn this around.

