Steph Curry Reveals Untold LeBron James Story From Paris Olympics
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry began the 2024 Paris Olympics in a bad shooting slump. While Team USA was still winning games, Curry could not find his stroke from beyond the arc.
Knowing he would need to soon break out of his slump, Curry continued to encourage himself, and erupted for 60 points in the final two games to secure a gold medal. Scoring 36 points in the semifinals against Serbia and 24 points in the gold medal game against France, Curry put on an incredible shooting display to finish the tournament as Team USA’s leading scorer.
During a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Curry revealed an interaction with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James before snapping out of his slump.
“After we played Puerto Rico in the pool play round, I was doing an interview with one of the guys from the Bay Area,” Curry said. “As he’s talking, he’s asking me the same question, ‘What’s wrong with your shot? Are you worried about it?’ And the positive self talk came out, I was like, ‘No, we’re winning. I know it’s gonna come. I know a flurry is coming.’ As soon as I said it, LeBron walks right behind me and he’s like, ‘Damn right it is.’”
James won MVP of the tournament as his all-around play was steady for Team USA the entire run. Encouraging Curry, James knew the Warriors star would break out of his slump.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France